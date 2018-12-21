HPM Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

Arista Networks stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.27 and a 12 month high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $287,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $124,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,158 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,986. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/hpm-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.