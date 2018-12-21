HPM Partners LLC Has $198,000 Position in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS)

HPM Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Smart & Final Stores were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,373 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $138,894.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,788.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,930 shares of company stock valued at $375,362 over the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFS shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of SFS stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.35. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Smart & Final Stores’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smart & Final Stores Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Smart & Final Stores Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

