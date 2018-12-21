HPM Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stock

HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other Kohl’s news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/hpm-partners-llc-invests-206000-in-kohls-co-kss-stock.html.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.