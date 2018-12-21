HPM Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)

HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,580,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,135,000 after buying an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $131.29 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.82 and a 52 week high of $161.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

