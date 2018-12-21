HPM Partners LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.06.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $1,270,768.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $372,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,663 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HPM Partners LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Splunk Inc (SPLK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/hpm-partners-llc-takes-317000-position-in-splunk-inc-splk.html.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.