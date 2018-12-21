HRT Financial LLC Buys Shares of 972 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 27.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $234.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $191.70 and a one year high of $322.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/hrt-financial-llc-buys-shares-of-972-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.