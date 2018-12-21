HRT Financial LLC Invests $260,000 in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Stock

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.41 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRCI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of SRC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SRC Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Spence acquired 10,000 shares of SRC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,374.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

