HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Harris Co. (HRS)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Harris by 2,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.89.

Harris stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.27. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

