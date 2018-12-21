Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 63,533 Shares of Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,533 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sogou by 949.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 1,087,198 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $8,857,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $5,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sogou by 684.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 375,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sogou in the third quarter worth about $1,858,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sogou Inc has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sogou had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.19 million. Sogou’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

