Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,895 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 145.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $734.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

