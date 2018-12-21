Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $479,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

