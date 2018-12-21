Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $525,000 Stake in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,965 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,337,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,485,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

