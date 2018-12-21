HSBC (HSBA) PT Set at GBX 600 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.67) price target (up from GBX 700 ($9.15)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Societe Generale cut HSBC to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 719.86 ($9.41).

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 652.40 ($8.52). The stock had a trading volume of 13,580,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay bought 19,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £125,908.44 ($164,521.68).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

