HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.80.

HTGM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,518. The company has a market cap of $74.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.00. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 83.42% and a negative net margin of 74.94%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 322.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55,769 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets.

