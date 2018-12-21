Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $707,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.82 per share, with a total value of $100,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 156.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

