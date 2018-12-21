Husky Energy (HUSKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)‘s stock had its “hold huskf” rating restated by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS HUSKF traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 7,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,386. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

