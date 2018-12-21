Husky Energy’s (HSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.10.

Shares of HSE stock traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.91. 1,727,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,665. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.72 and a 12 month high of C$22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 1.51101277150125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

