HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Shares Down 10.6%

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) were down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 865,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 197,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -110.32 and a beta of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 400,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 67,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 235,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

