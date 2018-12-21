Hyatt Hotels (H) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on H. Longbow Research started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.77.

H traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Featherman Trust sold 72,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $5,000,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

