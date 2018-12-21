ICF International Inc (ICFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report sales of $354.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.60 million to $355.22 million. ICF International posted sales of $321.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 421,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. 266,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,344. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

