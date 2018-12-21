ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 80,158,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,547,000 after buying an additional 7,490,600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 45.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,026,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,091,000 after buying an additional 19,805,081 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 18,481,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,406,000 after buying an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 56.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,441,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,570,000 after buying an additional 6,631,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,616,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,074,000 after buying an additional 2,918,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.44.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

