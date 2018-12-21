IDEX Co. (IEX) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $2,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 34.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 265,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in IDEX by 170.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,993,000 after buying an additional 91,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

NYSE IEX opened at $124.94 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $157.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

