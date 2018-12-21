Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Receives $145.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $14,502,393.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,798.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after buying an additional 317,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,290,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,489,000 after buying an additional 528,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after buying an additional 1,401,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,875,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,935,000 after buying an additional 93,269 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,423,000 after buying an additional 274,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

