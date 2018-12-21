Immersion (IMMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immersion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immersion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

IMMR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,762. The firm has a market cap of $268.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.93. Immersion has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Immersion had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 62.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Lacey acquired 6,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Sugishita sold 50,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $482,118.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,684.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 219.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.