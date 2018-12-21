IMPINJ (PI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 2.10. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 5.49.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $174,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 46.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 71,991 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Further Reading: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.