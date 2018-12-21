IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.04 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 975 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $40,735.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $501,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $745,898 over the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

