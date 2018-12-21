IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Tredegar Co. (TG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tredegar by 14.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tredegar by 39.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tredegar by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tredegar by 76.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

NYSE:TG opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.74 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TG shares. TheStreet lowered Tredegar from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

In other Tredegar news, VP Michael Jay Schewel acquired 5,000 shares of Tredegar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $79,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,831.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Tredegar Co. (TG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/indexiq-advisors-llc-has-2-74-million-stake-in-tredegar-co-tg.html.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.