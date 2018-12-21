Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (PFFR)

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.
PFFR stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $26.27.
