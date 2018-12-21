Ingredion (INGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.89

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.89 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 11513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 13,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $1,394,924.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,374.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,303 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,781. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,249.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after acquiring an additional 366,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ingredion by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ingredion by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after buying an additional 104,694 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,737,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ingredion (INGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $88.89” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/ingredion-ingr-sets-new-1-year-low-at-88-89.html.

About Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.