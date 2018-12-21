Insider Buying: ASOS plc (ASC) Insider Acquires 3,750 Shares of Stock

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) insider Adam Crozier bought 3,750 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,128 ($27.81) on Friday. ASOS plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

Get ASOS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASOS to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,725 ($74.81) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ASOS to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,832.58 ($76.21).

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/insider-buying-asos-plc-asc-insider-acquires-3750-shares-of-stock.html.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.