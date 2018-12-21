Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $60,992.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $60,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,929,957.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $69.79 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $389.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Century Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 240.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/insider-buying-century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-major-shareholder-purchases-60992-00-in-stock.html.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.