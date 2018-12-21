Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,441 ($31.90) per share, for a total transaction of £3,905.60 ($5,103.36).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($31.20) on Friday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,682 ($35.05).

Get Coca Cola HBC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,786.25 ($36.41).

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Insider Purchases 160 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/insider-buying-coca-cola-hbc-ag-cch-insider-purchases-160-shares-of-stock.html.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.