Insider Buying: First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $20,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of INBK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 150,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.38.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 143,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.