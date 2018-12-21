Insider Buying: Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG) Insider Acquires 15,523 Shares of Stock

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £11,952.71 ($15,618.33).

LTG stock opened at GBX 76.20 ($1.00) on Friday. Learning Technologies Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target (up previously from GBX 132 ($1.72)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

