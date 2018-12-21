Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.B) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) CFO James W. Barge acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of LGF.B traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.95. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.
LGF.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
