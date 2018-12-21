Insider Buying: Metlife Inc (MET) Director Purchases 6,400 Shares of Stock

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Director Carlos M. Gutierrez bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,238.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MET stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,028,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,849,000. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Metlife Inc (MET) Director Purchases 6,400 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/insider-buying-metlife-inc-met-director-purchases-6400-shares-of-stock.html.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.