Insider Buying: PMP Limited (PMP) Insider Buys A$51,190.23 in Stock

PMP Limited (ASX:PMP) insider Kevin Slaven bought 243,763 shares of PMP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$51,190.23 ($36,305.13).

Shares of ASX PMP opened at A$0.19 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About PMP

PMP Limited provides marketing, digital premedia, commercial printing, letterbox delivery, and magazine distribution services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three divisions: PMP Print, PMP Distribution & Marketing Services, and PMP New Zealand. The company produces catalogues and magazines, community newspapers, direct mails, fliers, promotional materials, and point of sale and packaging materials.

