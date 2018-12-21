Insider Buying: SeaChange International (SEAC) Major Shareholder Buys $68,903.90 in Stock

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) major shareholder Karen Singer bought 53,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $68,903.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 19th, Karen Singer purchased 25,656 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $31,556.88.

On Thursday, December 13th, Karen Singer purchased 222,463 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $298,100.42.

SEAC opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.05. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. On average, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 58,642 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

