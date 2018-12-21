Insider Buying: Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WPG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 343,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

