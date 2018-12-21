Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (CHGG) Insider Sells 21,500 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Andrew J. Brown sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $646,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,597 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,301.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CHGG traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $32.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,481,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chegg by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,590,000 after acquiring an additional 405,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 221,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

