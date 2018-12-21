Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (GLW) Vice Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 3,156,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,367. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,077,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,515,178,000 after purchasing an additional 451,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,189,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,596,000 after purchasing an additional 941,964 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,224,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,385,000 after purchasing an additional 450,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,227,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,419,000 after purchasing an additional 214,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,795,000 after purchasing an additional 573,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

