Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (DOCU) Director Sells $414,585.08 in Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Mary G. Meeker sold 9,646 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $414,585.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $178.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $343,705,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,799,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,053,000 after acquiring an additional 559,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,766 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth $103,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

