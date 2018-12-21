Insider Selling: EQGP Holdings LP (EQGP) Director Sells 56,263 Shares of Stock

EQGP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) Director David L. Porges sold 56,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,383.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EQGP remained flat at $$19.86 during midday trading on Friday. 288,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,296. EQGP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.51.

EQGP (NYSE:EQGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). EQGP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that EQGP Holdings LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from EQGP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. EQGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EQGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of EQGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of EQGP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EQGP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQGP from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EQGP in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in EQGP by 18.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,776,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,905 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in EQGP by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,026,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EQGP in the third quarter valued at $3,986,000. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in EQGP in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About EQGP

EQGP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

