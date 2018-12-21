Insider Selling: Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) EVP Sells 5,238 Shares of Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) EVP Michelle Mapes sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $75,531.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GPP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,785. The stock has a market cap of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.40. Green Plains Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 88.58% and a net margin of 54.74%. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 673.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

