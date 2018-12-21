Insider Selling: Ironbark Capital Limited (IBC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Ross Finley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$154,500.00 ($109,574.47).

Shares of ASX:IBC remained flat at $A$0.52 ($0.37) during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 449,851 shares.

Ironbark Capital Company Profile

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

