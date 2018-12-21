Insider Selling: NMC Health PLC (NMC) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Mark Tompkins sold 2,500 shares of NMC Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.15), for a total value of £73,000 ($95,387.43).

Mark Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Mark Tompkins sold 550 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($40.61), for a total value of £17,094 ($22,336.34).

On Monday, October 22nd, Mark Tompkins sold 800 shares of NMC Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,218 ($42.05), for a total value of £25,744 ($33,639.10).

Shares of LON NMC opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.31) on Friday. NMC Health PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,726 ($22.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,558 ($46.49).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NMC Health to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,411 ($44.57) to GBX 2,940 ($38.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NMC Health from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,370 ($57.10).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

