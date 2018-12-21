Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Director Sells 9,446 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Richard A. Roman sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $217,635.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 102,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 242,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

