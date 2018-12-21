Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells 2,160 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $285,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Keith Block sold 2,136 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $276,078.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $305,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $303,674.40.

On Thursday, December 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $288,576.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $308,296.80.

On Thursday, November 29th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $303,004.80.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $270,324.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $127,258.80.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $246,628.80.

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $278,013.60.

NYSE CRM opened at $127.73 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $101.32 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 283.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

