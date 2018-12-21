Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,536,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,305,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TPC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 578,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.11. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $260,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $298,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/insider-selling-tutor-perini-corp-tpc-major-shareholder-sells-75000-shares-of-stock.html.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.