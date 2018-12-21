Integra Lifesciences (IART) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Integra LifeSciences has underperformed its industry over the past six months. Significant gross margin contractions caused by escalating costs have been a major headwind for the company in the last reported quarter. A tough competitive landscape adds to the woes. On a positive note, solid growth across all business segments has been the key growth catalyst. Integra LifeSciences’ successful progress with its channel expansion strategy and Codman integration buoy optimism. Notably, the company announced plans within Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment to expand its sales channel, improve focus and competitiveness and better align the company’s product portfolio with clinical customers. Moreover, the strong investments in research and development is encouraging. However, the company’s reduced 2018 revenue guidance fails to instill confidence in the stock.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $44.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill purchased 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,650,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,451,000 after buying an additional 572,857 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,186,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $670,966,000 after purchasing an additional 423,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $429,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,009,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $132,341,000 after purchasing an additional 42,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

